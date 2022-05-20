Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our election coverage has been driven by your agenda – not politicians'

By Misha Ketchell, Editor, The Conversation
The media too often reports the issues politicians raise as though they mirror those that voters care about. So this election, we asked for your agenda – and 10,000 of you answered.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


