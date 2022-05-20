Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Here's what the government and universities can do about the crisis of insecure academic work

By Jess Harris, Associate Professor in Education, University of Newcastle
The problem of insecure employment for academics came to a head during the pandemic. The neglect of this issue is eroding our intellectual capital along with education and employment opportunities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


