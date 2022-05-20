Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise and rise of Harry Styles: how did the former boyband member become the biggest name in pop?

By Liz Giuffre, Senior Lecturer in Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
You’ve probably heard the name Harry Styles. He is the current “real big thing” in popular music.

But how did a former boy band star become such a huge musician and award-winning artist in his own right – and does he deserve all the breathless praise?

The hype began in 2010 as a member of mega group One Direction. Paul McCartney gave them his blessing as they clearly tapped…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Our election coverage has been driven by your agenda – not politicians'
~ Here's what the government and universities can do about the crisis of insecure academic work
~ 'Some leaders only want to hear the good news': politicians tell us how political careers can end
~ EU Needs to Hold Hungary to Account
~ Iran: Arrests Amid Economic Protests
~ Somalia: US Redeployment Should Stress Civilian Protection
~ UN: Rights Chief’s Credibility at Stake in China Visit
~ Can sniffer dogs really detect COVID almost as well as a PCR test? Turns out they can
~ Why do we get teary when we're tired or sick?
~ Labour’s fourth ‘well-being budget' still comes up short on the well-being of women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter