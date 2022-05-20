Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions Dying Globally Because of Unabated Pollution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Air pollution in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 3, 2020.  © 2020 Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via AP Today, the prestigious medical journal The Lancet revealed the terrifying extent of harms to human health caused by pollution. According to the study, at least nine million deaths were attributable to pollution in 2019, of which 92 percent occurred in low-income and middle-income countries. Of those, 6.67 million were attributable to air pollution. Water pollution was responsible for another 1.36 million premature deaths, the report also found. Exposure to lead, a heavy…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


