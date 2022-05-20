Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: US Redeployment Should Stress Civilian Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Somali families, displaced after fleeing the Lower Shabelle region amid an uptick in US airstrikes, wait at an Internally Displaced Person camp near Mogadishu, Somalia, March 12, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Feisal Omar (Nairobi) – The reported United States decision to redeploy several hundred US troops in Somalia, as part of a joint operation with the Somali government and African Union forces, should make civilian protection a priority. Previous US military operations in Somalia resulted in the loss of life and property to Somali civilians that the US neither recognized…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


