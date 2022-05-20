Labour’s fourth ‘well-being budget' still comes up short on the well-being of women
By Jennifer Curtin, Professor of Politics and Policy, University of Auckland
Komathi Kolandai, Research Fellow, University of Auckland
Oluwakemi Igiebor, Research Fellow, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland
Suzy Morrissey, Research Associate, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland
Only by requiring state agencies to budget and plan for gender equity can genuine well-being be achieved for New Zealand’s women.
- Thursday, May 19, 2022