Australia's cities policies are seriously inadequate for tackling the climate crisis
By Anna Hurlimann, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Geoffrey Browne, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Georgia Warren-Myers, Associate Professor in Property, The University of Melbourne
Judy Bush, Lecturer in Urban Planning, The University of Melbourne
Sareh Moosavi, Post-doctoral researcher in Landscape Architecture, Université catholique de Louvain (UCLouvain)
Australia’s policies prevent the necessary action to not only address cities’ contribution to climate change, but also to protect cities from its impacts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 19, 2022