Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's blockade could cause mass famine beyond Ukraine – but it’s a crime without a name

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
Ukraine is one of the world’s breadbaskets, but exports have been blockaded by Russia. Despite grave potential consequences in famine-prone countries, international law is largely silent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is Elon Musk getting cold feet? Why the entrepreneur may be trying to pull out of buying Twitter
~ Ukraine recap: why Turkey wants to block Sweden and Finland joining Nato
~ Abortion and inherited disease: Genetic disorders complicate the view that abortion is a choice
~ What's it like to be on Venus or Pluto? We studied their sand dunes and found some clues
~ Treating sleep apnoea can improve memory in people with cognitive decline
~ Friday essay: 'but we already had a treaty' – Tom Griffiths on a little known 1889 peace accord
~ 5 charts show how trust in Australia's leaders and institutions has collapsed
~ Australians face their starkest choice at the ballot box in 50 years. Here's why
~ Guatemala: Attorney General’s Reappointment Threatens Rights
~ Kazakhstan: Boost Rights Protection in Constitution Reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter