Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: why Turkey wants to block Sweden and Finland joining Nato

By Rachael Jolley, Commissioning editor, International affairs
Over the last week, further details emerged of Finland and Sweden’s intention to join Nato, until on Tuesday the nations formally submitted the paperwork. Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg called it “a historic moment” and it certainly marks a momentous shift away from neutrality for those two countries.

One implication of the Ukraine war is that long-time neutral European nations, who have avoided joining security alliances, have now decided this no longer offers them the protection they had previously banked on. They see their much larger neighbour’s military shadow looming…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


