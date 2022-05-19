Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: 'but we already had a treaty' – Tom Griffiths on a little known 1889 peace accord

By Tom Griffiths, Emeritus Professor of History, Australian National University
Share this article
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names and/or images of people who have passed away.

In July 2019, the Queensland Government launched a series of community consultations as part of its Path to Treaty initiative. The then Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships explained that “when Queensland was settled, there was no treaty agreement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine recap: why Turkey wants to block Sweden and Finland joining Nato
~ Abortion and inherited disease: Genetic disorders complicate the view that abortion is a choice
~ What's it like to be on Venus or Pluto? We studied their sand dunes and found some clues
~ Treating sleep apnoea can improve memory in people with cognitive decline
~ 5 charts show how trust in Australia's leaders and institutions has collapsed
~ Australians face their starkest choice at the ballot box in 50 years. Here's why
~ Guatemala: Attorney General’s Reappointment Threatens Rights
~ Kazakhstan: Boost Rights Protection in Constitution Reform
~ Pandemic babies with developmental delays can be helped to make up for lost social interaction – 5 tips for parents
~ The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial shows the dangers of fan culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter