Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 charts show how trust in Australia's leaders and institutions has collapsed

By Samuel Wilson, Associate Professor of Leadership, Swinburne University of Technology
Melissa A. Wheeler, Senior Lecturer, Department of Management and Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Vlad Demsar, Lecturer of Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Whatever the result of the 2022 election, one thing is clear: many Australians are losing faith that their social institutions serve their interests.

Our annual survey of 4,000 Australians about leadership for the greater good shows the gulf between what the community expects and what they perceive.

Leaders and institutions are now widely seen as more concerned with their own interests, not the public interest.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


