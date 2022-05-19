Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Attorney General’s Reappointment Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Attorney General Consuelo Porras pose for photos after she is sworn in for another four-year term, at the National Palace in Guatemala City, May 16, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Moises Castillo (New York) – Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei’s decision to reappoint Consuelo Porras as attorney general poses a serious risk to human rights and the rule of law in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Concerned governments should immediately condemn the move and sanction individuals, including from the private sector,…


© Human Rights Watch -


