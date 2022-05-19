Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial shows the dangers of fan culture

By Maddie Brockbank, PhD Student & Vanier Scholar, Social Work, McMaster University
Share this article
What appears to be normal social media activity exposes a much darker reality: fan culture often leads to deeply harmful conversations shaping how people address and redress violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pandemic babies with developmental delays can be helped to make up for lost social interaction – 5 tips for parents
~ How psychological aspects of healing are important for hospital design
~ What you need to know about the Defense Production Act – the 1950s law Biden invoked to try to end the baby formula shortage
~ Belarus: New death penalty law is the ultimate attack on human rights
~ In their own words: Latinas with disabilities turn their homes into pandemic battlegrounds
~ Psychedelics: how they act on the brain to relieve depression
~ Grattan on Friday: Numbers fly as unedifying campaign draws towards its close
~ How to know if your practice of Buddhism through listening to podcasts or use of meditation apps is 'authentic'
~ A quest for significance gone horribly wrong – how mass shooters pervert a universal desire to make a difference in the world
~ Putin could be charged with the crime of aggression for the Ukraine war – but it's an expensive process with high stakes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter