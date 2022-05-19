Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How psychological aspects of healing are important for hospital design

By Mohsen Rasoulivalajoozi, PhD candidate, Individualized Program, Faculty of Fine Arts, Concordia University
Golriz Farzamfar, Research Assistant, Design and Computation Arts, Concordia University
Share this article
Long before COVID-19 made the public aware of the importance of good air ventilation, designers have been concerned with how physical environments affect people’s well-being and mental health.

In the 20th century, hospital design underwent a profound change. Hospitals used to be a place for only the treatment of diseases and injuries —…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pandemic babies with developmental delays can be helped to make up for lost social interaction – 5 tips for parents
~ The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial shows the dangers of fan culture
~ What you need to know about the Defense Production Act – the 1950s law Biden invoked to try to end the baby formula shortage
~ Belarus: New death penalty law is the ultimate attack on human rights
~ In their own words: Latinas with disabilities turn their homes into pandemic battlegrounds
~ Psychedelics: how they act on the brain to relieve depression
~ Grattan on Friday: Numbers fly as unedifying campaign draws towards its close
~ How to know if your practice of Buddhism through listening to podcasts or use of meditation apps is 'authentic'
~ A quest for significance gone horribly wrong – how mass shooters pervert a universal desire to make a difference in the world
~ Putin could be charged with the crime of aggression for the Ukraine war – but it's an expensive process with high stakes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter