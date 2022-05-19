Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In their own words: Latinas with disabilities turn their homes into pandemic battlegrounds

By Natalie Van Hoozer
Share this article
“COVID created barriers for us that we had overcome before the pandemic. Now, we try to be as autonomous as possible, but we’re obligated to ask for help from other people.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Psychedelics: how they act on the brain to relieve depression
~ Grattan on Friday: Numbers fly as unedifying campaign draws towards its close
~ How to know if your practice of Buddhism through listening to podcasts or use of meditation apps is 'authentic'
~ A quest for significance gone horribly wrong – how mass shooters pervert a universal desire to make a difference in the world
~ Putin could be charged with the crime of aggression for the Ukraine war – but it's an expensive process with high stakes
~ Pandemic babies with development delays can be helped to make up for lost social interaction – 5 tips for parents
~ Restoring the Great Lakes: After 50 years of US-Canada joint efforts, some success and lots of unfinished business
~ Is intermittent fasting the diet for you? Here's what the science says
~ CBT? DBT? Psychodynamic? What type of therapy is right for me?
~ Baby formula industry was primed for disaster long before key factory closed down
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter