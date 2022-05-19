Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

Restrictive abortion laws put Nigerian women in danger

By Friday Okonofua, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Benin
The word “abortion” is used to describe two types of pregnancies that end before 20 weeks, which is now regarded as the age of viability of a pregnancy.

Spontaneous abortion occurs without an intention by the woman to stop the pregnancy, it is pregnancy loss before 20 weeks of gestational age. Induced abortionThe Conversation


© The Conversation -


