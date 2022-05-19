Tolerance.ca
Smart city technologies pose serious threats to women waste workers in India

By Josie Wittmer, Postdoctoral Fellow, Geography and Planning, Queen's University, Ontario
Smart city technologies are an increasingly popular approach to urban governance and sustainable development worldwide, but their implementation, use and impact on society are only just being fully understood.

Smart city projects aim to modernize urban spaces and improve citizens’ lives through sustainability-oriented, technological, expert-led and capital-intensive initiatives.

