Human Rights Observatory

Whiteness is at the heart of racism in Britain – so why is it portrayed as a Black problem?

By Meghan Tinsley, Presidential Fellow in Ethnicity and Inequalities, University of Manchester
In 2020, two police officers in Hackney strip-searched a 15-year-old Black girl at her school. Police conducted the search of this child, known as Child Q, without the consent of her parents, without an appropriate adult present (despite this being required by the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984), and with the knowledge that she was menstruating.

The subsequent safeguarding review, held in March 2022, concluded that “racism (whether deliberate or not) was likely to…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


