Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maxime Mokom: le Centrafricain jugé à la Cour Pénale Internationale

By Gino Vlavonou, Peace and Securty Specialist, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Maxime Mokom est un homme ordinaire qui reflète une vision particulière de la société centrafricaine, celle qui exclut des concitoyens sous prétexte qu’ils ne sont pas de « vrais Centrafricains ».The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Reducing COVID transmission by 20% could save 2,000 Australian lives this year
~ The UK attempts to rewrite Northern Ireland Brexit protocol: key questions answered
~ Growing plant trade may spread invasive species – but help ecosystems adapt to climate change
~ This election, many adults with disabilities won't be allowed to vote. That should change
~ At 3.9%, Australia's unemployment rate now officially begins with '3'. What's next?
~ Iran: Swedish-Iranian doctor held hostage and at risk of retaliatory execution
~ Algeria: Campaign against increasing government repression of human rights
~ In Georgia, veteran journalist sentenced to 3.5 years in jail
~ Myanmar journalists face grave risks at every turn
~ Arts and culture have been all but overlooked this election – but the Greens have a big-picture plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter