Reducing COVID transmission by 20% could save 2,000 Australian lives this year
By Margaret Hellard, Deputy Director (Programs), Burnet Institute
Brendan Crabb, Director and CEO, Burnet Institute
Dominic Delport, Health modeller, Burnet Institute
Nick Scott, Econometrician, Burnet Institute
We modelled the impact small reductions in transmission would have on COVID deaths. We found a 20% drop could save the lives of 500 Victorians this year, or 2,000 people nationally.
- Thursday, May 19, 2022