Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Growing plant trade may spread invasive species – but help ecosystems adapt to climate change

By Judit Sonkoly, Research Fellow in Ecology, University of Debrecen
Bálint Bajomi, Research Associate in Conservation Biology, University of Debrecen
Péter Török, Professor of Plant Ecology and Restoration Ecology, University of Debrecen
Share this article
Plant seeds must travel far to maintain healthy ecosystems. Carried on the wind or in the fur and dung of animals, travelling seeds help cleared forest patches regrow and infuse clutches of rare species with diverse genes, making them more resistant to extinction.

Understanding how plants disperse is increasingly important in the face of the steadily growing human influence on natural habitats. As commerce and tourism have become globe-spanning enterprises, humans are purposely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Maxime Mokom: le Centrafricain jugé à la Cour Pénale Internationale
~ Reducing COVID transmission by 20% could save 2,000 Australian lives this year
~ The UK attempts to rewrite Northern Ireland Brexit protocol: key questions answered
~ This election, many adults with disabilities won't be allowed to vote. That should change
~ At 3.9%, Australia's unemployment rate now officially begins with '3'. What's next?
~ Iran: Swedish-Iranian doctor held hostage and at risk of retaliatory execution
~ Algeria: Campaign against increasing government repression of human rights
~ In Georgia, veteran journalist sentenced to 3.5 years in jail
~ Myanmar journalists face grave risks at every turn
~ Arts and culture have been all but overlooked this election – but the Greens have a big-picture plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter