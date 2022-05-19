Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Swedish-Iranian doctor held hostage and at risk of retaliatory execution

By Amnesty International
There is mounting evidence to indicate that Iranian authorities are committing the crime of hostage-taking against Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish-Iranian academic who is at risk of imminent execution in Tehran’s Evin prison, Amnesty International said today. Detailed research and analysis by the organization raise serious concerns that the Iranian authorities are threatening to execute Ahmadreza […] The post Iran: Swedish-Iranian doctor held hostage and at risk of retaliatory execution appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


