Algeria: Campaign against increasing government repression of human rights

By Amnesty International
#NotACrime: Online campaign calls on Algerian authorities to stop their assault on civic space and fundamental freedoms  A year ago, Algerian authorities shut down the “Hirak” pro-democracy protests in most of the country. Since then, the number of unfounded terrorism prosecutions has soared, problematic amendments to the Penal Code were adopted, legal actions were initiated against civil society organizations and opposition political parties, […] The post Algeria: Campaign against increasing government repression of human rights appeared first on Amnesty…


© Amnesty International -


