Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arts and culture have been all but overlooked this election – but the Greens have a big-picture plan

By Ben Eltham, Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Share this article
With plans to trial a universal basic income for artists and push streaming platforms to invest in local content, The Greens have a big-picture blueprint for cultural policy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Georgia, veteran journalist sentenced to 3.5 years in jail
~ Myanmar journalists face grave risks at every turn
~ Raiding super early has already left women worse off. Let's not repeat the mistake for home deposits
~ A budget for the ‘squeezed middle’ – but will it be the political circuit-breaker Labour wants?
~ Here's how we track down and very carefully photograph Australia's elusive snakes
~ Quad Leaders: Spotlight Rights, Democracy in Asia
~ A Uyghur journalist's demand: Bring an end to my family’s decades of suffering
~ Qatar: FIFA should match $440m World Cup prize money to fund major compensation programme for abused migrant workers
~ US/South Korea: Promote Rights in North Korea
~ How can Indonesia improve REDD+ to stop deforestation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter