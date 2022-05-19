A budget for the ‘squeezed middle’ – but will it be the political circuit-breaker Labour wants?
By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
David Hall, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences and Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Kate C. Prickett, Director of the Roy McKenzie Centre for the Study of Families and Children, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Michael P. Cameron, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Waikato
Nina Ives, Climate change PhD student, Auckland University of Technology
Stephen Hickson, Economics Lecturer and Director Business Taught Masters Programme, University of Canterbury
Our experts weigh up the winners and losers in a budget that had to balance an immediate cost-of-living crisis with long-term ambitions for health and climate change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 19, 2022