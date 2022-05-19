Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A budget for the ‘squeezed middle’ – but will it be the political circuit-breaker Labour wants?

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
David Hall, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences and Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Kate C. Prickett, Director of the Roy McKenzie Centre for the Study of Families and Children, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Michael P. Cameron, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Waikato
Nina Ives, Climate change PhD student, Auckland University of Technology
Stephen Hickson, Economics Lecturer and Director Business Taught Masters Programme, University of Canterbury
Our experts weigh up the winners and losers in a budget that had to balance an immediate cost-of-living crisis with long-term ambitions for health and climate change.The Conversation


