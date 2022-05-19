Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's how we track down and very carefully photograph Australia's elusive snakes

By Chris Hay, Honorary Fellow, The University of Queensland
Christina N. Zdenek, Lab Manager/Post-doc at the Venom Evolution Lab, The University of Queensland
Environmental scientists see flora, fauna and phenomena the rest of us rarely do. In this series, we’ve invited them to share their unique photos from the field.

While most people go out of their way to avoid snakes, we’re the opposite. We’re crazy about snakes. As wildlife photographers, we’ve spent months in the Australian bush and in overseas jungles tracking down beautiful snakes.

Photographing snakes is no easy task. Apart from wild weather, long hours, biting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


