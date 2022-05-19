Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Quad Leaders: Spotlight Rights, Democracy in Asia

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image From top left, clockwise: US President Joe Biden. © 2022 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta; Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. © 2021 Toru Hanai/Pool Photo via AP; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. © 2022 Darrian Traynor/Pool Photo via AP; and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. © 2022 AP Photo/Ajit Solanki. (Tokyo) – Leaders of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia should reach agreements on new measures to address human rights crises and democratic backsliding in Asia, Human Rights Watch said today. The Quad, a security alliance of the leaders of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A Uyghur journalist's demand: Bring an end to my family’s decades of suffering
~ Qatar: FIFA should match $440m World Cup prize money to fund major compensation programme for abused migrant workers
~ US/South Korea: Promote Rights in North Korea
~ The media have reached 'peak passivity' in the lead up to the 2022 election
~ Indigenous votes matter — and not just in remote Australia
~ FIFA: Pay for Harm to Qatar’s Migrant Workers
~ Appealing to Trump (and his base) might have worked in Pennsylvania primaries – but it won't play so well in the midterms
~ LGBTIQ+ and unsure how to vote? Here are what the major parties are promising on health
~ COVID has killed 5,600 Australians this year and the pandemic isn't over. Ethics can shape our response
~ The media has reached 'peak passivity' in the lead up to the 2022 election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter