Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Uyghur journalist's demand: Bring an end to my family’s decades of suffering

By Shohret Hoshur
"I urge UN staff to help get information on whether my 11 relatives are alive and, if so, where are they and why and how they were punished?"


© Global Voices


