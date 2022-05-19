Tolerance.ca
Qatar: FIFA should match $440m World Cup prize money to fund major compensation programme for abused migrant workers

By Amnesty International
FIFA should earmark at least $440m to provide remedy for the hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who have suffered human rights abuses in Qatar during preparations for the 2022 World Cup, Amnesty International said in a new report today, six months ahead of the tournament’s opening game. In an open letter accompanying the report, […] The post Qatar: FIFA should match $440m World Cup prize money to fund major compensation programme for abused migrant workers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


