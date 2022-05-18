Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Appealing to Trump (and his base) might have worked in Pennsylvania primaries – but it won't play so well in the midterms

By Daniel J. Mallinson, Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Administration, School of Public Affairs, Penn State
Share this article
The three leading candidates in the GOP Senate primary race in Pennsylvania all hitched their wagons to Trump. But will that make it harder for the Republican winner to win the center come the fall?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ LGBTIQ+ and unsure how to vote? Here are what the major parties are promising on health
~ COVID has killed 5,600 Australians this year and the pandemic isn't over. Ethics can shape our response
~ The media has reached 'peak passivity' in the lead up to the 2022 election
~ Morrison is hoping for an election surprise but 'uncommitted' voters rarely turn things around in the final week
~ I'm a climate scientist and writer: this election is the most important in Australia's history
~ 'A new climate politics': the 47th parliament must be a contest of ideas for a hotter, low-carbon Australia
~ Climate change is killing trees in Queensland's tropical rainforests
~ Australian election: how the country’s political landscape is shifting – podcast
~ Opposition Leader, Supporters Arrested in Chad
~ Is hypersensitivity a strength or a weakness?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter