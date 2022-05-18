Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian election: how the country’s political landscape is shifting – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Australians head to the poll in federal elections on May 21. Your guide to what’s at stake. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Appealing to Trump (and his base) might have worked in Pennsylvania primaries – but it won't play so well in the midterms
~ LGBTIQ+ and unsure how to vote? Here are what the major parties are promising on health
~ COVID has killed 5,600 Australians this year and the pandemic isn't over. Ethics can shape our response
~ The media has reached 'peak passivity' in the lead up to the 2022 election
~ Morrison is hoping for an election surprise but 'uncommitted' voters rarely turn things around in the final week
~ I'm a climate scientist and writer: this election is the most important in Australia's history
~ 'A new climate politics': the 47th parliament must be a contest of ideas for a hotter, low-carbon Australia
~ Climate change is killing trees in Queensland's tropical rainforests
~ Opposition Leader, Supporters Arrested in Chad
~ Is hypersensitivity a strength or a weakness?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter