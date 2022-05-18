Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Opposition Leader, Supporters Arrested in Chad

By Human Rights Watch
Chadian president, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, has dashed hopes for further reforms with the arrest of six members and supporters of Wakit Tamma, a coalition of Chadian opposition parties and civil society organizations, for participating in a May 14 demonstration in the capital N’Djamena. Click to expand Image People demonstrating in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital, on May 14, 2022 over France’s military presence in the country and perceived support for the transitional government. © 2022 Private Wakit Tamma had been leading demonstrations across Chad over France’s military presence in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


