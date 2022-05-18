Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is hypersensitivity a strength or a weakness?

By Evan Giret, Doctorant en psychologie au 2LPN (EA 7489), Université de Lorraine
The term is often pejorative: to be hypersensitive is to cry over nothing, to feel things are “too much”, etc. But we now understand that this trait has real evolutionary and social benefits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


