Companies leaving Russia are caving to public pressure, not actually making a difference
By Dirk Matten, Associate Dean Research, Professor of Sustainability, Hewlett-Packard Chair in Corporate Social Responsibility, Schulich School of Business, York University, Canada
We should demand greater social responsibility from businesses, but pressuring them to undertake responsibilities that only governments can address is the wrong way to get there.
- Wednesday, May 18, 2022