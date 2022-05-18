Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tajikistan: Tensions Escalating in Autonomous Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Summit of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the Kremlin, May 16, 2022. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is on the far right. © 2022 Sipa USA via AP (Berlin) – Tensions have been rising in an autonomous region of Tajikistan with several incidents of violence after protests over harassment of local people by Tajik authorities, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 16, 2022, a local man, Zamir Nazrishoev, 29, was killed during protests in Khorog, the capital of the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region. The next day police reported…


© Human Rights Watch -


