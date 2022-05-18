Tolerance.ca
How taking a closer look at your family tree can help you get to grips with climate change

By Flossie Kingsbury, Postdoctoral Research Associate in History, Aberystwyth University
Engaging people when it comes to climate change can be challenging. Climate conversations are often technical and dry, making it hard to see how it connects to our own lives. As a historical researcher I’ve been figuring out how we can make this connection clearer, and believe that taking a look at our family histories might hold the answer.

While climate change might seem abstract or distant, our own history is inherently personal. Tracing a family tree can show how historical events, including those that…The Conversation


