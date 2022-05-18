Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canaries in the coal mine: why birds can tell us so much about the health of Earth

By Stuart Butchart, Chief Scientist, BirdLife International & Honorary Research Fellow, Department of Zoology, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Following a deadly explosion in a Welsh coal mine in 1896, an engineer called John Haldane invented a type of bird cage that allowed canaries to accompany miners into the depths. The small songbirds are much more sensitive than humans to the deadly carbon monoxide gas found underground.

A sudden halt to their singing would warn workers to evacuate the pit – and rescue the canary by closing its cage door and opening a valve to pump oxygen inside. Remarkably, it was only in 1986 that canaries were relievedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tajikistan: Tensions Escalating in Autonomous Region
~ Amid drought and climate crisis, the Mexican state Querétaro faces possible privatization of its water
~ How taking a closer look at your family tree can help you get to grips with climate change
~ Beauty and the Bleach: the colonial history of colourism explored in BBC documentary
~ 'How are you?': Is it time for greater authenticity in how we ask and answer this question?
~ How the metaverse could change the purpose and feel of cities
~ Jake Daniels: how homophobia in men's football is changing
~ Shortage of workers threatens UK recovery – here’s why and what to do about it
~ Turkey: why it wants to block Sweden and Finland from joining Nato – and what it stands to lose
~ India's employee hostels are often like prisons – but young women garment workers don't always see it that way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter