Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'How are you?': Is it time for greater authenticity in how we ask and answer this question?

By Marnie Wedlake, Assistant Professor of Mental Health & Wellness; Registered Psychotherapist, Western University
Jennifer Irwin, Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences, Western University
Shauna Burke, Associate professor, School of Health Studies, Western University
As the effects of the pandemic and other global crises stack up, leaving many feeling beleaguered and emotionally worn, our usually polite answers to the question, “How are you?” are being challenged.

Responding with, “Fine thanks, and you?” can feel inadequate, inappropriate and sometimes even unmanageable. Perhaps what we’ve actually been communicating through this interaction is, “I acknowledge your…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


