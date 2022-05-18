Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jake Daniels: how homophobia in men's football is changing

By Jayne Caudwell, Associate Professor Social Sciences, Gender& Sexualities, Bournemouth University
Share this article
Sport has long been an unsafe place for LGBTQ+ players, but Jake Daniels’s coming out could change things for men’s football.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tajikistan: Tensions Escalating in Autonomous Region
~ Amid drought and climate crisis, the Mexican state Querétaro faces possible privatization of its water
~ How taking a closer look at your family tree can help you get to grips with climate change
~ Canaries in the coal mine: why birds can tell us so much about the health of Earth
~ Beauty and the Bleach: the colonial history of colourism explored in BBC documentary
~ 'How are you?': Is it time for greater authenticity in how we ask and answer this question?
~ How the metaverse could change the purpose and feel of cities
~ Shortage of workers threatens UK recovery – here’s why and what to do about it
~ Turkey: why it wants to block Sweden and Finland from joining Nato – and what it stands to lose
~ India's employee hostels are often like prisons – but young women garment workers don't always see it that way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter