Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: why it wants to block Sweden and Finland from joining Nato – and what it stands to lose

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has united the west in opposition. Nato member states have cascaded weapons into Ukraine, taken in Ukrainian refugees and imposed severe sanctions on Russia.

The enlargement of Nato was cited by Russian President Vladamir Putin as one of the key threats to Russian securityThe Conversation


© The Conversation -


