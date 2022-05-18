Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India's employee hostels are often like prisons – but young women garment workers don't always see it that way

By Andrew Crane, Professor of Business and Society, University of Bath
Share this article
Kavitha, 18, earns a living at a clothing factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Like many of her colleagues, she lives in accommodation provided by the factory, where she shares a dimly lit hostel room with 16 other women.

The rooms in these hostels have little in the way of home comforts – there are no fans or air conditioning – and the women sleep on simple mats on the floor. Life revolves around work at the factory, where Kavitha stitches up to 80 T-shirts an hour, eight hours a day, six days a week, for around £60 per month.

Back at the hostel, Kavitha’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tajikistan: Tensions Escalating in Autonomous Region
~ Amid drought and climate crisis, the Mexican state Querétaro faces possible privatization of its water
~ How taking a closer look at your family tree can help you get to grips with climate change
~ Canaries in the coal mine: why birds can tell us so much about the health of Earth
~ Beauty and the Bleach: the colonial history of colourism explored in BBC documentary
~ 'How are you?': Is it time for greater authenticity in how we ask and answer this question?
~ How the metaverse could change the purpose and feel of cities
~ Jake Daniels: how homophobia in men's football is changing
~ Shortage of workers threatens UK recovery – here’s why and what to do about it
~ Turkey: why it wants to block Sweden and Finland from joining Nato – and what it stands to lose
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter