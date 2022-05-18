The role party affiliation played in getting US to grim new milestone of 1 million COVID deaths
By Monika L. McDermott, Professor of Political Science, Fordham University
David R. Jones, Professor of Political Science, Baruch College, CUNY
COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 1 million Americans – a grim milestone made worse by the fact that probably a third of those fatalities could have been avoided. Estimates suggest that more than 318,000 deaths from the disease occurred among individuals who had access to vaccines, but chose not to receive any.
With such a devastating pandemic sweeping the country, and the globe, why would so many Americans forego a potentially life-saving vaccine?
One key answer to this question is – as with much…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 18, 2022