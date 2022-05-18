Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Whether in war-torn Ukraine, Laos or Spain, kids have felt compelled to pick up crayons and put their experiences to paper

By Paul Morrow, Human Rights Fellow, University of Dayton
“They still draw pictures!”

So wrote the editors of an influential collection of children’s art that was compiled in 1938 during the Spanish Civil War.

Eighty years later, war continues to upend children’s lives in Ukraine, Yemen and elsewhere. In January, UNICEF projectedThe Conversation


