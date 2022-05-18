Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

La littérature du Bassin du Congo offre des pistes pour faire face à la crise climatique

By Kenneth Toah Nsah, Expert in Comparative Literature and Environmental Humanities, Aarhus University
Les textes littéraires peuvent mis à contribution pour la communication environnementale car ils sont en mesure de représenter la complexité du changement climatique.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


