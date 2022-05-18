Herbicides threaten edible weeds in Zambia -- that may be bad news for local food security
By Thomas Daum, Agricultural Economist, University of Hohenheim
Carolin Schweizerhof, Research fellow, University of Hohenheim
Christoph Schunko, Assistant scientist, University of Natural Resources and Life Science (BOKU)
The use of herbicides – substances that control unwanted plants – is on the rise across Africa. This trend has been referred to by some researchers as the “herbicide revolution”. This trend is driven by cheap herbicides flooding into the continent from Asia and global agrochemical companies discovering Africa’s emerging markets. Also, rural wages have risen due to rural-urban migration and structural transformation.
Herbicides may help to raise yields,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 18, 2022