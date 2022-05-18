Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Targeting journalist for reporting on environmental damage threatens public interest reporting

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Ahead of tomorrow’s lawsuit hearing by an Athens court against journalist Stavroula Poulimeni and the independent media cooperative Alterthess, for allegedly breaching data protection laws by reporting on the conviction of a gold mining company’s senior executive for environmental damage, Kondylia Gogou, Amnesty International’s Researcher on Greece said: “Targeting a small independent media outlet and […] The post Greece: Targeting journalist for reporting on environmental damage threatens public interest reporting appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Amid drought and climate crisis, the Mexican state Querétaro faces possible privatization of its water
~ How taking a closer look at your family tree can help you get to grips with climate change
~ Canaries in the coal mine: why birds can tell us so much about the health of Earth
~ Beauty and the Bleach: the colonial history of colourism explored in BBC documentary
~ 'How are you?': Is it time for greater authenticity in how we ask and answer this question?
~ How the metaverse could change the purpose and feel of cities
~ Jake Daniels: how homophobia in men's football is changing
~ Shortage of workers threatens UK recovery – here’s why and what to do about it
~ Turkey: why it wants to block Sweden and Finland from joining Nato – and what it stands to lose
~ India's employee hostels are often like prisons – but young women garment workers don't always see it that way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter