Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty International has left Hong Kong but there will still be candles in the darkness

By Amnesty International
By Chow Hang-tung, human rights activist, Tiananmen vigil organizer and barrister, currently jailed in Hong Kong It was a sad moment when Amnesty International closed its Hong Kong offices after standing for more than 40 years in my city. This organization is very important to me – and not just because they have campaigned for […] The post Amnesty International has left Hong Kong but there will still be candles in the darkness appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


