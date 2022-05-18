Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Suspected Opponents Killed, Detained, Tortured

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burundi's president Évariste Ndayishimiye at the European Union-Africa Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 17, 2022. © 2022 Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Burundi’s national intelligence services, police, and ruling party youth members have killed, arbitrarily detained, tortured and harassed people suspected of belonging to opposition parties or of working with armed opposition groups, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have responded to attacks on both civilians and state agents by armed assailants or suspected rebel group…


© Human Rights Watch -


