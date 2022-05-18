Lismore faced monster floods all but alone. We must get better at climate adaptation, and fast
By Johanna Nalau, Research Fellow, Climate Adaptation, Griffith University
Hannah Melville-Rea, Research Fellow, Climate Resilience, Environmental Arts & Humanities, New York University
Mark Howden, Director, ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
We can’t let communities face climate change alone. We must get better at adapting to the new climate, and do it before disasters not during.
- Wednesday, May 18, 2022