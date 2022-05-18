Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Historian Frank Bongiorno reflects on elections present and past

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Michelle Grattan speaks with Frank Bongiorno, a history professor at the Australian National University who gives his insights into the current battle but also takes the long views of campaigns.The Conversation


© The Conversation


